Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Presidio Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,622 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $19,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 93,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,144 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,375.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ opened at $53.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.96. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

