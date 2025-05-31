OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OUT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. OUTFRONT Media has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 150,669 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.