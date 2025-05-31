Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 484.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131,595 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NU were worth $14,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of NU by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NU shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

