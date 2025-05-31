NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 376,196 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in GSK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.03 on Friday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. GSK’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.60%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

