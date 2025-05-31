North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Announces Earnings Results

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 537.09% and a net margin of 87.43%.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Up 4.7%
NYSE:NRT opened at $5.08 on Friday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.11.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 16.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 156.86%.
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on North European Oil Royalty Trust in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About North European Oil Royalty Trust
North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.
