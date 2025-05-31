NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stake Raised by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares during the quarter. NICE comprises about 6.8% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of NICE by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 19,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $164.83 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.19 and a 1 year high of $200.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.03. NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NICE from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

