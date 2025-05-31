Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $135,226.61 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Alford sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $135,226.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,713.92. The trade was a 8.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Alford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 20th, Andrew Alford sold 838 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $147,094.14.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $685,700.64.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST opened at $169.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.66 and a 52-week high of $191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.10 and its 200-day moving average is $162.02.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,293.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.