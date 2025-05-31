New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 6,245.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $58,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,450. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $913.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

