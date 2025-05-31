New Hampshire Trust Sells 416 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 156,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $173.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $222,106.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,672,187.03. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,396 shares of company stock worth $2,747,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

