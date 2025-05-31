NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.39 and traded as low as $27.52. NEC shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 740 shares.

NEC Trading Up 10.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.39.

NEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.