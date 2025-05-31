Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 1,340 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $59,214.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,090.37. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 764 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $35,877.44.

Upstart Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of UPST stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, May 19th. B. Riley raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Upstart by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

