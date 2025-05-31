Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and traded as high as $57.67. Naspers shares last traded at $57.34, with a volume of 37,726 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Naspers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Naspers Stock Performance

About Naspers

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.27.

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

