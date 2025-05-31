Myecfo LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Myecfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the quarter. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after buying an additional 525,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 291,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 82,150 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 71,433 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCMB opened at $25.02 on Friday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

