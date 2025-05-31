Myecfo LLC Buys 5,425 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Myecfo LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Myecfo LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,804,000 after buying an additional 689,398 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 727.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

