Myecfo LLC Buys 2,673 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Myecfo LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 0.6% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $65.24 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

