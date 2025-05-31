Myecfo LLC Boosts Holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Myecfo LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Myecfo LLC owned 0.12% of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVR. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

