Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,184 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Archer Aviation by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $42,709,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Archer Aviation by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,999,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,280 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Archer Aviation by 3,166.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,012,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,752 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Archer Aviation by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,859 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $379,402.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,449.20. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 43,230 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $332,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,225 shares in the company, valued at $409,832.50. This represents a 44.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 705,844 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,103. Insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE ACHR opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACHR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

