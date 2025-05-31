Meyer Handelman Co. Has $87.78 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 3.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $87,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Weinberger Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 31.2% during the first quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.06.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $258.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $163.53 and a 52 week high of $269.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.37 and its 200 day moving average is $239.81. The firm has a market cap of $240.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

