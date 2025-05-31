Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9,921.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after acquiring an additional 272,733 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.36. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.18 and a 1-year high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $997,081.92. This represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.