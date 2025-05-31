Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MRCY

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 88,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $4,078,793.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,861,313 shares in the company, valued at $317,472,952.51. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ratner sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $185,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,119.90. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 762.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Free Report

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.