Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Medicure Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS MCUJF opened at $0.79 on Friday. Medicure has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.