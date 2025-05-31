McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

