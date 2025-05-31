MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $181.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

Get MasTec alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MasTec

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $89.96 and a twelve month high of $166.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 139.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in MasTec by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 2,023.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.