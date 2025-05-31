MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 1,575 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 111 Capital bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,693,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $110.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.78. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 66.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,893,713.60. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,780 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.