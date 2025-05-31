MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $760,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780,137 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,242 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SCHV stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

