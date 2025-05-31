MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,333,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,658,000 after buying an additional 5,229,621 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,063,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,243,000 after acquiring an additional 286,648 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,586,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,241,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,635,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 818,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 78,668 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.86. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

