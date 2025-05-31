MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 531 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

