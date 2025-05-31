MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.61 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.55.

Get Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.