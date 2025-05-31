Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,099,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,054,000 after purchasing an additional 616,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

