Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 306,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 114,302 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $69.67.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AZN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

