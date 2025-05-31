Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JIRE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,569,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 956.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 29,039 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $69.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.86. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $69.79.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

