Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Earnings Results

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Marvell Technology updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.620-0.720 EPS.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 7.0%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $59.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $86.86. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,797. This trade represents a 3.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $38,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,248.60. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marvell Technology stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

