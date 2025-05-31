Mark W. Hahn Sells 204,864 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 204,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $1,911,381.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,678,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,294,995.36. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 4.3%

VRNA stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 0.20. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 12.88.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $44.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital set a $83.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

