Mark Steven Douglas Sells 900,000 Shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MNTN) Stock

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MNTN – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Steven Douglas sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MNTN opened at $24.49 on Friday. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38.

Get Everest Consolidator Acquisition alerts:

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.