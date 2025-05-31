Mark Steven Douglas Sells 900,000 Shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MNTN) Stock

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MNTN – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Steven Douglas sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MNTN opened at $24.49 on Friday. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38.
About Everest Consolidator Acquisition
