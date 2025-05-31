Marion Wealth Management Sells 14,059 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Marion Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,059 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 961.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,664.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $24.76 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

