Marion Wealth Management Raises Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $11,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,028,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,879,000 after acquiring an additional 537,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,357,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,769,000 after acquiring an additional 959,776 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,468,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,016,000 after acquiring an additional 181,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,908,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,697,000 after acquiring an additional 409,476 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,897,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,804,000 after purchasing an additional 183,645 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $64.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.89. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.3243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

