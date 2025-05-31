Marion Wealth Management Raises Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marion Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,833.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

