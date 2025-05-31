Marion Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 3,013 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -589.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $83.40.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 479.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

