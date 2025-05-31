Marion Wealth Management Purchases 6,679 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Marion Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,781.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

