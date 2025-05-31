Marion Wealth Management Has $6.28 Million Position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Marion Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 1.7% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marion Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $43.01.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

