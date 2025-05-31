Marion Wealth Management Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1,027.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 0.9% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,173,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $265.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.06 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $1,725,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,047.50. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,599.80. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price objective (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

