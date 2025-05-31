Marion Wealth Management Buys 2,156 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 86,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,428,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 190,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

