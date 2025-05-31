Mario J. Gabelli Buys 1,549 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.45 per share, with a total value of $67,304.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,754.40. This trade represents a 6.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.61. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 336.45% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Associated Capital Group

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 11,616.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.