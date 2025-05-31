Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 407.1% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Marfrig Global Foods Trading Down 0.9%
OTCMKTS MRRTY opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $4.55.
Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marfrig Global Foods
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.