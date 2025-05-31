Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 407.1% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Marfrig Global Foods Trading Down 0.9%

OTCMKTS MRRTY opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

