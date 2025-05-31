Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 407.1% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Marfrig Global Foods Trading Down 0.9%

OTCMKTS MRRTY opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.