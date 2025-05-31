Marcum Wealth LLC Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 760.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AES by 601.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

AES Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.