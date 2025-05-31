Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,985,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,981,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $88,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,507.70. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $1,755,314.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,456.16. This trade represents a 30.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,187. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $314.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.42. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.53 and a 1-year high of $317.81. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

