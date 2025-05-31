Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $221,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,054.52.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,736.21 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,728.97 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,698.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,466.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $36.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total value of $10,288,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,555,640. This trade represents a 49.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. This represents a 76.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $42,177,331. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

