Marcum Wealth LLC Has $260,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,829 shares of company stock worth $13,240,166. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.58.

KLA Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $749.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $700.70 and its 200-day moving average is $694.94. KLA Co. has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. KLA’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

