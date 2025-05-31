Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 14,919 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,919 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Adeia worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADEA. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adeia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adeia during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Adeia by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Adeia by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Adeia during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of ADEA stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADEA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Adeia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Featured Articles

