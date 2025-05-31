Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Equitable by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 39,354 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 26,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. Equitable’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $264,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,352.43. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,426,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,206 shares in the company, valued at $35,346,877.36. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,332 shares of company stock worth $5,976,400 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

